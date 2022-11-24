MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New Yorkers needing a hot meal and some good company are invited to spend Thanksgiving at The Bowery Mission in Lower Manhattan.

This is the 143rd year the organization will be serving Thanksgiving dinner, and more than 100 people are expected to feast on Thursday. More than 350 volunteers will serve hot meals continuously from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mission’s historic flagship campus at 227 Bowery, organizers said.

In addition to the hot turkey, diners will get some winter gear to prepare for the cold months ahead and a bag of hygiene products, according to President and CEO James Winans.

“We are just so excited to welcome people to this room and provide a hot turkey dinner,” Winans said.

