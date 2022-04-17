MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York’s Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival was back in person after a pandemic hiatus. And New Yorkers weren’t afraid to go big for the event, which marched up Fifth Avenue right past Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

“It was so much fun,” said Jackie Hosford, a participant. She showed off her bonnet, which was designed to mimic “the view you get from a skyscraper, when there’s just clouds and birds.”

She wasn’t the only one sporting a unique piece of headwear. Many other participants strapped on their thinking caps to create over-the-top displays in honor of the parade.

“I was inspired by looking at pictures of old Easter Bonnet Parades,” said Trish Dewald, who was visiting New York from Detroit. “The bigger, the better.”

The parade, which has been around since the 1870s, was back in-person after being virtual for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The return meant a lot to some first-timers, including Deanna Kamphuis, a nurse from Louisiana who traveled with friends.

We’re all nurses,” she told PIX11 News, “so we needed the break after two years in the pandemic.”

PIX11 News’ Katie Corrado has more on the festivities — and the bonnets — in the video above.