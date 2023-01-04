GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said.

“That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 a.m., according to authorities.

Parkes, described by police as homeless, then allegedly punched the woman in the face, officials said.

Parkes was arrested and charged with assault. The woman she allegedly punched declined medical attention at the scene, and the baby was not harmed, authorities said.

Public online court records did not list details on Parkes’ case as of Wednesday morning.