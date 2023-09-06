MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dress rehearsal Wednesday night for the Tribute in Light.

PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer was invited to the test run of the annual memorial to the victims of the terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

There are 88 large spotlights divided into the pattern of two towers on the roof of a parking garage near Ground Zero. The display is run by generators and sponsored by Con Edison of New York. Each canister is about 7,000 watts and needs to be turned on and off manually.

“It’s a tremendous thing for the city and the world at large to have this memorial,” said Michael Hemmenway, the principal lighting designer of the project.

When asked how high the light display goes, Hemmenway answered, “Forever.”

“I think the tribute in light is a tribute to the people of New York and the resilience and courage,” Beth Hillman, the President and CEO of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, told PIX11 News.

The lights will be turned on around 6 p.m. on Monday and remain on until after sunrise on Sept. 12.