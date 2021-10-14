Tessa Majors case: Teen sentenced 9 years to life in murder, robbery of college student in NYC park

Manhattan

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN — A judge sentenced a teenage boy in the 2019 stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors to nine years to life in prison on Thursday.

Luchiano Lewis, who was 14 at the time, was accused of holding Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019. He pleaded guilty in September to murder and robbery, but downplayed his role in the attack.

Majors’ family members said they’ve suffered immeasurable pain and trauma since her death.

“With every legal proceeding, we are forced to re-live the events of December 11, 2019,” they said in a victim impact statement read in court. “We have not been able to grieve our daughter properly or in peace. Nearly two years after her murder, we still have very little closure.”

After Majors’ death, Lewis said he didn’t know the college student “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day, when he heard someone was killed in the park and read a news story about it.

After Majors was stabbed, she stumbled up a flight of stairs to street level seeking help and collapsed near a campus security booth.

The suspected stabber, Rashaun Weaver, was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, including one count as intentional murder and one count as felony murder. 

A third suspect, who was 13 at the time, was previously sentenced to 18 months after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree robbery.

Following Majors’ death, the community called for more safety measures to be taken in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Thomas Jefferson statue could be removed from NYC City Council chambers

Advocates rally to request more support for teachers

Drug users from other neighborhoods come to Harlem for methadone clinics; Local activists worry for neighborhood

‘Kind soul’: Nurse shoved by alleged Times Square mugger remembered at Midtown memorial

Cops open fire when fleeing car hops curb in Manhattan: NYPD

Columbus Day Parade returning to Manhattan

More Manhattan

Crime

Off-duty cop shoots girlfriend, kills another woman in Brooklyn home: NYPD

Off-duty NYPD officer shots 2 women, killing 1

'Terrible all the way around': NYPD commissioner talks teen gun violence, vaccines

Woman brutally beaten, robbed in Brooklyn

Mom of toddler snatched in Bronx kidnapping caught on video wants suspect to get help

Video shows man snatch 3-year-old girl off Bronx street

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter