MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In the wake of the Ahli Arab Hospital bombing in Gaza City, the NYPD continued to gather intelligence abroad and here at home to prevent any trouble.

At the same time, cops were mobilizing in Washington Square Park as several hundred pro-Palestine and pro-Israel supporters held dueling rallies.

“People have been exercising their First Amendment. There have been minimal incidents,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Cops formed a human barricade between both sides, quelling any aggression for hours Tuesday evening.

Protesters became inflamed by reports that hundreds of civilians were killed in an airstrike at a Gaza hospital earlier in the day.

The Israeli army and Hamas pointing the finger at one another – much like those protesting.

“This is a classic IDF move to turn the narrative…They don’t want a two-state solution. They don’t want peace,” said a Palestinian man from the West Bank.

Roni Hoshen is Israeli, visiting NYC.

“They’re blaming Israel for it. That [rocket] was coming from Gaza that hit their own hospital,” Hoshen believed.

She grew emotional because while here, she’d missed the funerals of five friends who’ve been killed to date.

“I felt so relieved to know my friend died and was not kidnapped because the things they do are worse than death,” Hoshen said tearfully.