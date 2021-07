Police responded to a bee swarm in TImes Square on Tuesday. (NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE — About 25,000 bees were spotted in Times Square on Tuesday, police said.

An officer from the NYPD’s Bee unit “gently removed” the bees and took them to a safe location.

This isn’t the first time a bee swarm has needed to be safely suctioned up by police in Times Square.

In 2018, a swarm of bees settled on a hot dog cart.