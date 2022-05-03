WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — For months, the elevators at a Washington Heights building have been in need of repair.

When the elevators are broken at the Audubon Houses, some say they have to take the stairs. With 20 floors in the New York City Housing Authority building, children with asthma and seniors have a rough time handling the stairs.

Larissa Pugh and Tatiba Carswell, residents who are both new moms, say elevators are constantly broken. When PIX11 visited, one out of the two elevators was working. According to NYCHA’s own website, 23 developments across the city were experiencing some elevator outages Tuesday.

“NYCHA elevator staff are expected to complete repairs tonight to damaged whisper flex cables in the B elevator, which has been out since Saturday awaiting parts,” an agency spokesperson said. “At no time has there been a no-service condition reported at this location, in which both elevators were not working simultaneously. There have been six outages to the B elevators reported in the last 30 days.”

They urge all NYCHA residents to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including for issues in common areas.

If you need help or have a story, reach out to Monica Morals. She can be contacted at monica@pix11.com.