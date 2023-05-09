HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents at the Audubon Houses in Harlem are frustrated after having inconsistent running water for more than a week.

Ileana Leonardo lives in the building and is beyond frustrated. For the past 10 days, Leonardo said she never knows what will come out of her faucet. Sometimes she has no water for hours.

When PIX11 News visited the building, the lobby was packed with residents who have also had enough. Neweddy Simon, a mother four children, said her kids can’t take showers and she can’t shower before work.

The NYCHA building is now run by private management. PIX11 News reached out to the management company about the situation.

“We are working around the clock to address long-standing issues at the property that we inherited when we took over management in January, including water outages and flooding caused by outdated water towers,” a Faria Management spokesperson said. “We completely understand our residents’ frustrations – some of our team lives here – and will continue to keep residents informed as work continues and we begin work on badly needed comprehensive upgrades to the property in the coming weeks.”

A NYCHA spokesperson provided the following statement.

“The building at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue is a NYCHA PACT site, managed by a professional PACT property management team. As part of this building’s comprehensive renovations, the PACT partners are in the process of replacing the building’s water pump, which has contributed to water service interruptions and flooding to some units. NYCHA is working closely with the PACT partner to restore water to affected units and will address any necessary repairs in individual apartments.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com