EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A deli plagued by violent and vandalizing teens has been forced to lock its doors, losing valuable business, the owner said.

Teens started terrorizing workers at Sheen Brothers in the East Village on Halloween night. Back then it was a few pranks, but things have escalated in the months since. Surveillance video shows teens hitting workers with sticks, throwing items at them and showing merchandise off of deli shelves.

Owner Kirit Patel said if the teens needed anything to eat or drink, he’d give it to them. He pleaded with parents to check on their children and make sure they’re not involved in activities like these.

For now, he’s locked his front door. Customers need to buzz for entrance.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the deli on Monday to meet with workers.

“We have a role to protect New Yorkers and I wanted to come here to just say personally as the mayor, that story broke my heart,” he said.

The NYPD is working with school safety officers to identify the teens.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).