NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two teens were slashed in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan early Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims were standing around 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan around 5 am, when the assailant started arguing with them, according to the NYPD. The attacker then slashed both of them on their hands, with an unknown weapon, and fled the scene, police said.

Both of the victims are hospitalized with minor injuries and are in what authorities describe as stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

