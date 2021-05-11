Teens fire BB guns from Manhattan roof, striking 2 women: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Teens fired BB guns from the roof of a Manhattan hotel, hitting two women, police said Tuesday.

A woman who lives near the Homewood Suites Hotel on West 37th Street near Eighth Avenue was struck in the chest, officials said. The other victim, a 33-year-old tourist, was hit in the thigh.

Police charged the teens with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after the Monday afternoon incident.

Three of the teens were not identified because of their ages. An NYPD official did identify Dewin Urena and Anthony Spidle, both 18, as the other two alleged shooters.

The teens were in New York from Florida, police said.

