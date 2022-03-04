LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage boy was stabbed in the torso in the Lower East Side Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim had a verbal dispute with another male teenager along Eldrige Street near Delancey Street, which resulted in the attack, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Investigation by the police is ongoing. They have yet to describe the suspect.

