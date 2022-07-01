An aerial view of the scene near where a teenager was shot July 1, 2022. (AIR11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager is listed in critical condition after a shooting incident, police said.

The teen was shot several times in the back near West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, police said. There was no further information.

AIR11 was over the scene, which also included a crashed car. It was unclear if that accident was related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

