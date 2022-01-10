She felt unsafe working overnight at a Manhattan Burger King. Then a robber fatally shot her

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenage worker was on her last overnight shift at an East Harlem Burger King when she was gunned down by a robber, coworkers said.

The 19-year-old victim has only started working at the fast-food spot at 154 East 116 St., near Lexington Avenue, in November, coworkers said. She felt unsafe working from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and asked to be taken off the shift.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, a robber dressed all in black entered the Burger King and demanded money. Kristal Bayron-Nieves complied, but the suspect still opened fire, striking the teen in the torso .

Another employee and a customer were also attacked by the suspect. The suspect then the Burger King, heading west on East 116 Street. It’s unclear how much money the gunman took.

Bayron-Nieves’ heartbroken mother brought flowers and photos of the teen to a vigil on Sunday evening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

