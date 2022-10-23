WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said.

She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two others, believed to also be teenage girls, before the attack.

It’s believed all three teens know each other from before the stabbing. The attack was not a random assault, police said. No arrests have been made.

The teenage victim, who was stabbed in the chest, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet released information about how severely the teen was wounded.

The stabbing comes the day after officials released a new subway safety plan.

