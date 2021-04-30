17-year-old boy shot in Harlem when dispute escalates: police

Manhattan

Police on the scene after a 17-year-old boy was shot during a dispute in Harlem

Police on the scene after a 17-year-old boy was shot during a dispute in the Harlem area of Manhattan early Friday, April 30, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot on a Harlem street during an argument according to police.

Authorities said the 17-year-old got into a dispute when an unknown male suspect just before 2 a.m. Friday at the corner of West 134th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Things escalated when gunfire erupted and the teen was shot in the thigh, police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

