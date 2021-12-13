Teen, woman stabbed in the buttocks during concert at Irving Plaza

MANHATTAN — A teenage boy and a woman were stabbed in the buttocks during a concert at Irving Plaza on Sunday night, an NYPD detective said.

They were both stabbed around 10 p.m. with an unknown object, police said. The 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman both were treated at a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the attacker.

There was a Sleepy Hallow concert at Irving Plaza on Sunday night, according to Live Nation.

