Police were on scene after bullets struck an MTA bus in Harlem. (Credit: Citizen)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenager was grazed by a stray bullet while getting on a bus in Harlem on Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 14-year-old victim was grazed when gunfire erupted outside the MTA bus around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of West 139th Street and Lenox Avenue, authorities said.

The child was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

The teen victim is just the latest in an ongoing tragic trend of gun violence involving children across New York City.

According to NYPD data, the number of youth shooting victims has nearly doubled in 2021 compared to the same time period just two years ago.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26, there were 89 shooting victims ages 17 and younger – up from 45 in 2019, according to the NYPD.