EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said.

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police responded to Pleasant Avenue near 115th Street, where Manhattan Center for Science and Math High School is located, after 911 call around 10:50 p.m. Officers believe the teen attends the school, but a Department of Education official said the stabbing was not school related. It also happened off school campus, according to the DOE.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a suspect description.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed across the street from a Queens school. On Tuesday, a 14-year-old student was shot near a Staten Island school. Also this week, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning.

