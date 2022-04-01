UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed during a fight inside a Manhattan high school on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the High School for Climate Justice on East 96th Street on the Upper East Side just before 11 a.m. A fight broke out on the fourth floor in a hallway and police believe a 16-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old during the melee.

The 17-year-old suffered stab wounds to his torso and back. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said. The 16-year-old suffered a cut to his hand, police added.

Both teens were taken into police custody. However, possible charges were not immediately made available by police.

