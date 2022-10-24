EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the hip following an altercation with two other teens in Manhattan Monday morning, police said.

The victim was slashed near Lexington Avenue and 105th Street in East Harlem at around 8:13 a.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

