INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed by another teen in an Inwood charter school on Wednesday, according to police.

Police were called to Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School on 10th Avenue around 11 a.m. They found the boy, 15, who had been stabbed twice in the right leg. Police said the boy was in stable condition and was taken to a hospital.

It was unclear where in the school the stabbing occurred. Police told PIX11 News a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody.

Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School released the following statement on the incident:

At Inwood Academy, safety has and will always be our first priority. Inwood Academy for Leadership has served the Inwood community for 13 years with a mission to empower students to become agents for change through community-focused leadership, character development, and college preparedness.

Today an incident occurred at our high school involving two of our students. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured. According to our initial investigation, our understanding is that it was not an act of hostility. However, we are continuing to investigate the situation for any new details that may emerge.

In addition, we are reviewing safety needs across our school community while working closely with the DOE and our NYPD partners. We will modify our safety procedures as needed and continue to provide quality education to our students.