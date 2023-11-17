MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck in Times Square during a confrontation with a tour bus ticket vendor Thursday night, police said.

The incident started with a simple bump that led to an argument and then the stabbing, authorities said. A 67-year-old tour bus ticket vendor got into an argument with the teen, who was riding a scooter on 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, after the teen allegedly crashed into the man.

The 15-year-old and a group surrounded the man and tried to jump him, according to sources, which is when the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen.

“I saw people screaming across the street, surrounding the guy lying down. I ran across the street and he was bleeding,” said Ndassie Ndoye, a vendor who has sold pictures in Times Square for more than 26 years.

The teen is expected to survive the stabbing, authorities said.

The tour bus vendor was taken into custody. The tour bus vendor, three teens and a man in his 20s all face assault charges.