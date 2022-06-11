LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Friday morning, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was walking down the stairs in the vicinity of Essex and Delancey streets at around 5 a.m. when a man placed her in a chokehold and slashed her multiple times on her neck and back, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene, leaving the teenager with multiple injuries. She was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment, and officials listed her to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help to find the suspect, who they described as being around 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, of medium build and with short curly black hair and black full beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, black sneakers and a black-and-white bandana on his head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).