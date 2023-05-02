CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy was slashed once in the chest inside a Manhattan school Tuesday, police said.

The slashing happened around noon at Humanities Preparatory Academy, a high school that shares a building with Manhattan Business Academy in Chelsea, authorities said. The teenage victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two assailants were involved, and at least one of them was a teenage boy, authorities said. The weapon used was a knife.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.