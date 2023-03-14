A teen was shot outside Martin Luther King High School in Manhattan on March 14, 2023. (Citizen App)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage boy was shot outside a Manhattan high school on Tuesday morning, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was struck multiple times in the abdomen near Martin Luther King High School on Amsterdam Avenue and West 67th Street just before 10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody, sources said.

Amsterdam Avenue from 65th to 68th streets is shut down while authorities investigate the crime scene. There are bullet casings marking three scenes being monitored by police.

Mayor Eric Adams is at the scene of a shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.