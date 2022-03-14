HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A wounded teenager fled into a Manhattan subway station after being shot Sunday night, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle while walking down West 125th Street, police said. After the attack, he fled underground to a subway station before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the teen was not cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

