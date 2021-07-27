19-year-old fatally shot on Harlem street: NYPD

Police on the scene after a 19-year-old was shot and killed on a Harlem street on Monday night, July 26, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation late Monday night after a teenager was shot and killed on a Harlem street, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to reports of a male shot near the corner of West 141st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities said.

According to police, EMS responded and rushed the teen to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released due to proper family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

