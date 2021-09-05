Teen shot in the stomach opens fire on shooter, misses and hits taxi driver in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenage boy who’d just been shot in the stomach fired in return, missing the person who shot him and hitting a nearby cab driver instead, NYPD officials said.

The 15-year-old boy was standing near 131st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up around 9:45 p.m., police said. Someone inside shot the teen in the stomach.

As he fell, the teen fired in return and hit a nearby 34-year-old taxi driver in the head, officials said. The driver was critically injured. A woman and child were in the cab at the time.

The cab driver and teen were both hospitalized.

