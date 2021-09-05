Teen shot in the stomach opens fire on shooter, misses and hits taxi driver in Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenage boy who’d just been shot in the stomach fired in return, missing the person who shot him and hitting a nearby cab driver instead, NYPD officials said.

The 15-year-old boy was standing near 131st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up around 9:45 p.m., police said. Someone inside shot the teen in the stomach.

As he fell, the teen fired in return and hit a nearby 34-year-old taxi driver in the head, officials said. The driver was critically injured. A woman and child were in the cab at the time.

The cab driver and teen were both hospitalized.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

Sidewalk entertainment prescribed with a twist

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

East Harlem military mom has waited 7 months for a kitchen sink and repairs

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

Harlem's Apollo Theater reopens with major concert

More Manhattan

Crime

Sex trafficking trial: R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter