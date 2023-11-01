MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was shot in the shoulder in Times Square on Halloween night, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot during a fight with five other teens near West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue in Times Square just after 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was expected to recover from his injury.

The teens were taken into custody and an 18-year-old is likely to be charged as the gunman, police said.

The shooting happened in front of Sardi’s, a popular Theater District restaurant. The area was packed with costumed partygoers out celebrating Halloween.

