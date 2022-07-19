Scene where teens were shot in East Harlem on July 19, 2022 (PIX11)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teens were shot in Manhattan on Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, police said.

He was critically injured in the East 128th Street shooting near Lexington Avenue, officials said. Another boy, 15, was shot in the leg.

They were both shot around 4:20 p.m., authorities said. Police have not yet released information on the suspected shooter.

