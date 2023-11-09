MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teenage boy was killed in a crash while riding a scooter in Manhattan on Thursday, police said.

The crash happened at West 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Upper Manhattan around 1:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 15-year-old boy collided with a Jeep while riding a scooter, police said. The teen suffered a head injury and died, authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene after the crash, according to police. Investigators do not suspect any criminality.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.