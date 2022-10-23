`Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed a teen in a Manhattan subway station on Oct 6, 2022. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday.

The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m., police said. The male suspect allegedly punched the victim several times in the face and body before taking his iPhone 11, police said.

The teen suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. The suspect fled on the No. 1 train and was last seen exiting at the West 137th Street and Broadway station, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is approximately in his late teens with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The string of subway crimes has forced local politicians to expand initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training, and more.

On the subway, the NYPD and MTA will increase officer presence on platforms by 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts per day, for a total of 10,000 extra overtime patrol hours per day, according to the mayor’s office. In addition, to free up more NYPD officers, MTA Police will be placed at four major commuter hubs; Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Atlantic Terminal, and Sutphin-Archer (Jamaica) Station 24/7, officials said.

“The NYPD and the MTA are proud partners in the ongoing work to keep all of those who use our subway trains and stations safe,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. “Utilizing seamless collaboration, police omnipresence, and proactive communications with the riding public, we will deepen our ability to ensure a safer transit system — and a safer city.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).