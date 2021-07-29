Teen jumps from Vessel in Hudson Yards suicide, NYPD says; area temporarily closed

A view of the Vessel at Hudson Yards, New York’s Newest Neighborhood, Official Opening Event on March 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Related)

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — A 14-year-old boy is dead after jumping off The Vessel at Hudson Yards Thursday afternoon in what’s being deemed a suicide attempt, police said.

Police say they’re not sure if the boy was with family, on a school trip or by himself at the Manhattan structure. They say he jumped at around 1 p.m.

At this time, it has been deemed a suicide.

The Vessel’s website says that it is “temporarily closed” following the death. It was closed for months earlier in 2021 after a series of suicides.

Police are still investigating.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.