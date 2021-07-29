Teen jumps from Vessel in Hudson Yards suicide, NYPD says; area temporarily closed

Hudson Yards Vessel

A view of the Vessel at Hudson Yards, New York’s Newest Neighborhood, Official Opening Event on March 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Related)

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — A 14-year-old boy is dead after jumping off The Vessel at Hudson Yards Thursday afternoon in what’s being deemed a suicide attempt, police said.

Police say they’re not sure if the boy was with family, on a school trip or by himself at the Manhattan structure. They say he jumped at around 1 p.m.

At this time, it has been deemed a suicide.

The Vessel’s website says that it is “temporarily closed” following the death. It was closed for months earlier in 2021 after a series of suicides.

Police are still investigating.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

