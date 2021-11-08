Teen charged with attempted murder in Harlem MTA bus shooting of 14-year-old boy

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bus driver’s partition cracked after being struck by a bullet Thursday. Officials say a 14-year-old was shot in Harlem while attempting to board the MTA vehicle. (Photo provided to PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police arrested and charged a teenager on Monday in the October shooting of a 14-year-old boy as he got onto a bus in Harlem, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The alleged teenage shooter was charged with attempted murder, Shea said.

The victim was on his way home when a group of teens chased him, officials said at the time. The boy jumped onto the bus hoping to try to get away from the group, but the gunman got on the bus and fired shots, authorities said.

One of the shots grazed the boy and the other hit the bus driver’s partition.

The 14-year-old victim, who lived nearby, got off the bus and ran home. His mother then saw he was bleeding and rushed him to the hospital, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that the victim is a known gang member and was the intended target of the rival gunman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

"I run for my son": NYC Marathon runner's inspiring story

Billy Joel returns to Madison Square Garden

Radio City Christmas Spectacular returns after COVID closure

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

More Manhattan

Crime

Thieves ransack Bronx building after fatal fire

Looters caught on video stealing after deadly Bronx fire

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter