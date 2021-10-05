Teen charged in East Village stabbing caught on video; 2 more sought

Police arrested a teen and were searching for two additional suspects following a stabbing in the East Village on Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police arrested a teenager on Monday following a brutal stabbing caught on surveillance video in the East Village over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to East Third Street, near Avenue C, around 5:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.

After two suspects chased down the 19-year-old victim, one of the individuals held his hands back while the other repeatedly punched him, video of the attack showed. A third suspect then arrived and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back and shoulder, the video showed.

The suspects also struck the victim with a metal scooter, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police are looking for 2 more suspects who beat and stabbed a 19-year-old in the East Village over the weekend, according to the NYPD



Police charged a 14-year-old boy, who was not identified because of his age, with assault. It was not immediately clear if he was the suspect accused of stabbing the victim.

The two additional suspects remained on the loose Tuesday afternoon. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).