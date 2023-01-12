HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was beaten unconscious by a group of assailants and robbed of his Jordan sneakers on a Hamilton Heights street corner Saturday night, police said.

The victim was jumped outside of a McDonald’s at the corner of Broadway and West 145th Street around 9:15 p.m., with a group of attackers repeatedly punching and kicking him, according to authorities.

The group kept up the assault until the teen was unconscious, then fled with his Jordan sneakers, officials said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

The NYPD is seeking these individuals in connection to the beating and robbery of a 16-year-old boy at the corner of Broadway and West 145th Street in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan on Jan. 7, 2023. (Credit: NYPD)

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images showing several people wanted in connection to the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.