CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of individuals that allegedly attacked a teenager in Manhattan on April 13, according to officials.

A large group gathered around West 23rd Street and 11th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police said three individuals walked up to the male victim, 14, and made “anti-sexual orientation remarks.”

The three individuals started to punch and kick the teenager several times throughout the body and slammed his head into the ground. Then, according to police, the group left the area in an unknown direction. Police said the victim does not know the individuals, but one of the individuals is an acquaintance of the victim on social media.

The individual is described by police as a man around 5’9″ with a thin build, dark-colored hair, and eyes. Police said they believe that he lives in New Jersey.

The victim was treated for injuries, and the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is conducting the ongoing investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).