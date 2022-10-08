MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of six men attacked and stabbed a 17-year-old on the platform Saturday in Midtown East, police said.

The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. at the East 53 Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. Police said he was waiting for the northbound 6 train. That’s when a group of six men entered the subway and walked up to the teen.

The six men started to kick and punch the victim in the head and body. Then, according to police, one of the men pulled out a knife and began to stab the teenager.

The initial investigation revealed that police believed the six men knew the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

