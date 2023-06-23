EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An arrest has been made in an East Harlem moped hit-and-run that critically injured a 6-year-old boy last week, police said on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, according to the NYPD. Police said the teen was on a moped last Sunday, driving on a pedestrian path inside Thomas Jefferson Park, when he allegedly struck the child.

Moped riders are not supposed to use the pedestrian path in the park. According to investigators, the suspect initially remained at the scene but left before police arrived — without identifying himself or leaving contact information.

The 6-year-old boy suffered two skull fractures and a brain hemorrhage, according to his family.

“He just stood there. He didn’t say sorry. He didn’t ask if my son was ok. He didn’t do nothing. And he heard the ambulance and the police coming, and he just left,” the boy’s mother, Nereida Diaz, previously told PIX11 News. “There was another person who was trying to help us to take the keys of the motorcycle. But then a lady came and said don’t touch him. He’s my cousin. And that’s when he took the opportunity to leave.”

