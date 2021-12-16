Teen arrested for shooting woman through apartment peephole: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, more than a month after he shot a 37-year-old woman through the peephole of her Manhattan apartment, police said.

Police sources told PIX11 News the name of the suspect won’t be released because he is a minor.

The woman was shot in the eye about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said. She heard a knock at the door of her Columbus Avenue apartment and was struck when she looked through her peephole to see who was there, police said.

An NYPD spokesperson said after the incident that the woman did not appear to be the intended target.

The teen was charged with attempted murder, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet.

On Nov. 1, a Manhattan woman was shot in the eye while looking through her peephole after a knock on her door.



Yesterday, @NYPD24Pct Detectives ARRESTED & charged the 17 y/o shooter with att. murder.



My thanks to everyone who worked so diligently on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/iljq0ehP05 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 16, 2021