NEW YORK (PIX11) — An 18-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly firing several shots into a parked car with a man in it last month, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was sitting in the back of a car in front of 4126 Broadway on March 4. when the suspect pulled out a gun around 6 p.m., police said. He then fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Investigators arrested the teen Thursday night and charged him with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg, arm, and had a graze wound on his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.