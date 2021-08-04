Surveillance video of a suspect opening fire on a Harlem street on July 1, 2021. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were arrested over the past week in connection with a July shooting on a Harlem street, according to the NYPD.

Police said the teen was arrested in Harlem last Saturday morning, while the man, identified as Weldon Stokes, was arrested Wednesday.

The teen is facing charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and reckless endangerment, authorities said.

Police said Stokes is facing those same charges, but also charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon on or near school grounds.

The arrests come just over a month after gunfire erupted on West 134th Street, near Amsterdam Avenue, on the afternoon of July 1.

The shooting left a 26-year-old man wounded in the foot, police said.

The victim was standing on the street when one of the suspects approached the area, took out a firearm and pointed it at the man, according to the NYPD.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man who chased after and shot another man on a Harlem street.https://t.co/2JFeIUkPyF pic.twitter.com/qj6vBDJfed — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 2, 2021

The gunman then shot the victim once in the right foot and fled, according to authorities.

Bystanders were in the area at the time of the incident, video surveillance shows. No other injuries were reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

