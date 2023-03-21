CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen who was allegedly smoking marijuana in a New York City Housing Authority building pepper-spayed a 70-year-old man on Monday, police said.

The suspect was allegedly smoking with a group in a stairwell in the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea at around 12:25 p.m. when the victim asked them to leave, according to the NYPD. The girl then allegedly pepper-sprayed the resident in the face, injuring his eyes, police said. The victim was treated at the scene.

The suspect and the group then ran from the building. Police said the girl is believed to be in her teens and has black hair and a medium build. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

