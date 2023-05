MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen is accused of randomly punching a 71-year-old man on a Manhattan street earlier this month, police said Thursday.

The boy, 14, allegedly sucker-punched the victim in the face and shoved him to the ground near 235 West 55th St. at around 9 p.m. on May 6, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The teen ran westbound on 55th Street and was apprehended Wednesday. The boy was charged with assault, police said.