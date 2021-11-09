Teen, 18, younger sister go missing while walking to Manhattan park: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police have launched a search for a teenage girl and her younger sister last seen in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

Arianna Underhill, 18, and her sister Asria Gotay, 12, were last seen together around 4 p.m. leaving their residence for the Hell’s Kitchen Park about three blocks away, authorities said.

Underhill is described to be 5 feet 2 inches, 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and white leggings, police said.

Authorities said the teen suffers from a mental illness.

Gotay is described to be 5 feet 1 inch, 115 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black and white leggings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

