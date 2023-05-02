NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nine people were arrested during “tax the rich” protests outside the Met Gala in Manhattan Monday night, police said.

The protesters sprawled out on the street near Madison Avenue and 77th Street chanting, “Tax the rich,” according to video from the scene. The group was bound by tubing while laying on the pavement, blocking traffic and some celebrities from entering the high-profile event, according to witness John Seravalli.

About 100 feet from the protests, fans lined up near The Carlyle to get a glimpse of the stars, including Jared Leto and Rihanna, Seravalli said.

Police said the arrests were for disorderly conduct and obstruction.