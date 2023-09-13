FILE – The logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Target announced the grand opening date for its new store at Union Square in Manhattan.

The new Target store will open in Union Square on Oct. 22, a company spokesperson said. The 33,000-square-foot store will be located at 10 Union Square East.

Target will also be opening a 132,000-square-foot store in Yonkers at the Cross County Center on Oct. 22.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests,” the Target spokesperson said.

