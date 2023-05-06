NEW YORK (PIX11)– An eye-catching car accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan‘s Upper West Side sent two people to the hospital, Saturday.

The FDNY says the driver of an SUV lost control, flipped over the guard railing and ended upside down in the separated biking and pedestrian path.

One victim could be seen being taken away on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Another person was sitting down and given oxygen to help them breathe better in the midst of chaos. A few other people were seen on the ground being checked out by paramedics for injuries.

The accident unfolded on the Henry Hudson Parkway, near 103rd St., around 11:30 AM, according to the FDNY.

The road had to be partially shut down for tow trucks to get in and remove the upside-down vehicle.

Local resident and witness, Ruth Winters, told PIX 11 she frequently bikes along the path where the SUV crash-landed. She said she and many other people who use the pedestrian path often look at the fast-moving cars on the road next to them and wonder what could go wrong.

“I know I have thought about it, but never believed it could actually happen until seeing it just now,” Winters said. “I hope we put up bigger rails now, or something, so it can’t happen again.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.